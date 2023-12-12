Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Lear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $138.92. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

