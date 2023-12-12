Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,610 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

