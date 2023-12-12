Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Trading Down 0.1 %

CGNX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

