Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $375,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $195.18 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

