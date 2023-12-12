Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $423,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.