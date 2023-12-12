Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $848.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $813.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $789.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

