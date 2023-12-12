Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in Visteon by 17.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

