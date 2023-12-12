Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $326.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $327.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

