Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Invests $15.16 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 123,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

