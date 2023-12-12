C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,115 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Navient by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

