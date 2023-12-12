C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VSH opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.