C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Trading Down 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -501.17 and a beta of -0.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.