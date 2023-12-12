C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at GameStop
In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
