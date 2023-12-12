Cadence Bank Has $239,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cadence Bank lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

