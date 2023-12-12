Cadence Bank Invests $342,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,988.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

