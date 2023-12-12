Cadence Bank Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

