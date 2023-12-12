Cadence Bank Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

