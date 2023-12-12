Cadence Bank Takes $220,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.