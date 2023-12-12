Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases 14,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 316,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $107,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 127,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 90,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day moving average of $338.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

