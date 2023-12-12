Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 231,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,575,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $335,800,000 after acquiring an additional 214,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,849,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

