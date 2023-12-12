Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE NEM opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.