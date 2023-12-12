Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,579 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

