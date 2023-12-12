Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

