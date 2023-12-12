Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 40 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $366.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $372.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

