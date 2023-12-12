Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 9,843 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,575,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $335,800,000 after buying an additional 214,981 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $35,849,000. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 9,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

