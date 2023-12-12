Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $107.80 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,546 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 127,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 90,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

