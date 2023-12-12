Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,850. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

