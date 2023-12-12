Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $984,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 181,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.