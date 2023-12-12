Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $1.03 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

