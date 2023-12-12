Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

