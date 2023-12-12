Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $935,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLX opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 205.90, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $145.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

