Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 66,000 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,293,000 after buying an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,010,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,802,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,489,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.