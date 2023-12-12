Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

