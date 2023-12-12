Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

