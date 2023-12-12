Capital Counsel LLC NY Purchases 424 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 65,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

