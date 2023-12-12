Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,300 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Masco Co. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $64.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

