CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 13,536 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

