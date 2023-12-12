CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,567,758 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,758 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in B2Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in B2Gold by 3,127.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 415,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in B2Gold by 940.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 371,220 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $7,408,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

