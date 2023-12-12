CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.