CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $245.00 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a 200 day moving average of $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

