CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.48. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $235.81 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

