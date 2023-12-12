CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

