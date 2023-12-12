CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Docebo were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Docebo by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 65,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

