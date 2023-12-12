CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $335.80 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 214,981 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

