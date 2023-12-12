CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

