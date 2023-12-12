CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.