CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,667 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,273 shares of company stock worth $13,959,846. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

