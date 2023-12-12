CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $536.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

