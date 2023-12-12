CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,373 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.