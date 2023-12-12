CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 369 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,343 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

