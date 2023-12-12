CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 50,852 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

